The Bahamas Just Eliminated All Pre-arrival Testing for Vaccinated Travelers

It just got easier to visit the Bahamas.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Published on June 23, 2022
Sunny day in one of the idyllic beaches of Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas.
Photo: Pola Damonte/Getty Images

The island paradise of the Bahamas has eliminated all pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism shared with Travel + Leisure, making it easier to visit and putting the country more in line with other Caribbean islands.

The new rule went into effect on Sunday. The country has also eliminated the need for all travelers to fill out a Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

"The Bahamas is adapting to the continued evolution of this pandemic. We want to streamline the entry process for travelers as much as possible, all while ensuring we are protecting public health," Chester Cooper, the deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments, and aviation, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We hope the changes to the pre-travel testing requirements combined with the elimination of the Travel Health Visa will reduce friction for travelers and further the recovery of our tourism sector."

While vaccinated travelers won't have to test before coming, unvaccinated travelers age 2 and older will have to show proof of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken within three days of their trip. These travelers will have to show their negative test results when checking in for a flight.

However, COVID-19 testing is no longer required for people traveling island-to-island within the Bahamas, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Bahamas requires all travelers to wear a mask when in airport terminals, at security, at customs, and at baggage claim, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

The Bahamas now joins several other Caribbean islands that have eliminated pre-arrival testing and eased other COVID-19-era rules like Saint Lucia, which nixed testing for vaccinated visitors; and Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire, which have each eliminated all pandemic-related entry rules. And last week, the British Virgin Islands stopped requiring travelers to register on its BVI Gateway Travel Portal or show proof of travel insurance, regardless of their vaccination status.

As for United States territories, Puerto Rico lifted all pandemic-related restrictions for domestic travelers back in March, and the U.S. Virgin Islands did the same in May.

