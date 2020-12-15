"We are determined to make it easier for our guests to navigate the logistics of international travel."

Baha Mar Resorts Will Test Departing Guests for COVID-19 to Help Them Comply With Rules at Home

The Bahamas’ Baha Mar resort is streamlining the travel experience by offering on-site COVID-19 testing for departing travelers who need to show a negative result before returning home, the property shared with Travel + Leisure.

The resort group, which is set to reopen its first hotel, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on Thursday, will give guests the option of getting tested before they leave in order to comply with travel restrictions in their home state or country.

“As we embark on this new beginning, we are determined to make it easier for our guests to navigate the logistics of international travel in the current world by offering on-site testing solutions,” Graeme Davis, the president of Baha Mar, told T+L in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our guests back to The Bahamas, and for travelers hailing from locales such as New York state and international destinations with a COVID-19 test requirement in place – we will do all we can to ensure our guests are able to feel safe and comfortable.”

Guests at Baha Mar — known for its on-property flamingos — will have the option of both PCR tests for $125 with results expected in 24 to 48 hours and rapid antigen tests for $25 before they leave to return home. The tests will be administered at the hotel by Doctor’s Hospital Nassau.

This is in addition to mandatory testing travelers must complete to enter both the Bahamas and the resort itself. Travelers aged 10 and older heading to the Bahamas can skip the islands’ mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within five days before their departure, and then take a second, rapid antigen test on day 5 of their visit.

Guests who check-in to the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar — one of three properties on-site — will then undergo a free rapid antigen test upon arrival, the property told T+L.

To start, the hotel is opening at 60% capacity and offers flexibility when booking, allowing guests to cancel up to 24 hours before arriving. In addition to its rooms (and gorgeous Caribbean beach), guests will have access to the casino, golf club, restaurants, and more.

The Grand Hyatt will be followed by the reopening of the SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar early next year.