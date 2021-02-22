This Bahamas Resort Will Send You Home Via Private Jet If You Test Positive for COVID-19

Baha Mar is offering guests the most luxurious COVID-19 travel insurance policy yet — a private jet.

In addition to providing on-site testing, the Nassau, Bahamas resort will offer any guest who tests positive for the virus the choice of either a complimentary private jet to get home or a free, 14-day stay in a suite with a daily dining credit of $150 per person as a part of their "Travel with Confidence" initiative, the hotel shared with Travel Leisure.

"In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers' concerns surrounding COVID-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests," Graeme Davis, the president of Baha Mar, told T+L in a statement. "Our Travel with Confidence program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense – the choice is theirs."

The resort — which includes three hotels: the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, and Rosewood Baha Mar — requires guests undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival and provides complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing to comply with both the Bahamas protocols as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement that all international travelers show a negative test before boarding a flight to the U.S.

This is in addition to the Bahamas' requirement that all travelers test negative for COVID-19 within five days of their trip and apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa. Travelers then have to take a second, rapid antigen test on day 5 of their visit.

Beyond testing, the resort — known for its live-in flamingos — offers guests a "personal care" amenity kit with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves, and a face mask, and requires masks be worn in all public areas.

Currently, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is open while the other two hotels are expected to open on March 4.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. Close