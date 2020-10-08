Woman Gives Birth Midair on India Flight

This gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "baby on board."

An IndiGo flight headed from Delhi to Bangalore on Wednesday landed with one extra passenger when a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in the air.

"We are overjoyed to welcome baby Bakshi to the world at 30,000 feet in our lean, clean flying machine!!" IndiGo wrote in a post on LinkedIn accompanied by photos of the cabin crew holding the newborn. "Both the mother and baby are doing fine and we send them our best wishes."

According to the Indian newspaper Deccan Herald, the passenger started experiencing labor pains an hour into the nearly three-hour flight, and a cabin announcement was made asking for medical assistance.

Thankfully, per reports and fellow passengers on Twitter, a doctor on the flight immediately sprung into action, and flight attendants "acted fast to set up a mini-hospital of sorts within minutes."

Following the baby's cries, the plane reportedly broke out into applause.

"Was on @IndiGo6E 122 flight to BLR, woman gives birth mid-indiair [sic], amazing team work of indigo [sic] flight attendants," one passenger recounted on Twitter. "They setup [sic] a hospital in minutes and the new born cried midair. Dr. Shailaja Vallabhani was fortunately on this flight! Thank you god n [sic] entire @IndiGo6E crew."

Upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, mom and baby were met with more applause by employees on the ground and a welcome sign as they were transported to a medical facility inside the airport.

Sources told India Today that the baby may be offered free IndiGo tickets for life.

The expecting mother was said to have been OK to fly as she was reportedly 32 weeks along — a few weeks shy of IndiGo's 36-week cutoff.

IndiGo did not respond to Travel + Leisure's request for comment immediately.