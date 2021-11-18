Travelers dreaming of an adventure can get excited about Azamara's new world cruise, a five-month journey across 40 countries in six continents, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The 155-night sailing will traverse each of the Seven Wonders of the World, from a three-night land excursion to the Great Wall of China and a six-night jaunt to see Christ the Redeemer to stops at Petra, the Taj Mahal, and more. The trip is slated to start on Jan. 5, 2024, departing from Fort Lauderdale on the company's newest ship, the Azamara Onward.

"With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, Galapagos, and Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket-list destinations in one sailing, and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before," Carol Cabezas, the president of Azamara, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences designed to bring travelers to the heart of the destination and give them enough time to appreciate its culture."

The trip will include 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port, as well as the chance to spend the night on a Great Barrier Reef island, wander through the cobblestoned streets of Transylvania, Romania, and stay in a cave hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey.

The trip, which goes on sale to the public on Dec. 7, includes $7,000 in onboard credits, business class airfare, a pre-voyage hotel stay, and premium beverage packages.

Beyond the world cruise, the boutique cruise line is rolling out 39 new itineraries for 2023 and 2024, including sailing to more than 20 maiden ports. For its part, the Azamara Onward will be primarily based in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Currently, Azamara requires all crew and guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding a ship. Passengers are also mandated to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.