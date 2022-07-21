This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Avelo's latest sale is running through the weekend.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air

Regional carrier Avelo Airlines is celebrating summer and fall travel with a major discount on flights.

The airline, which launched last year as a low-cost carrier out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the East Coast and South, is offering the chance to snag 65% off fall flights from Sept. ‍1 through Nov. ‍9 with the promo code "FLYLATER," according to the airline.

Travelers looking to book a trip sooner can use the "FLYNOW" promo code for 50% off flights through the end of July, or use the "FLYSOON" promo code for 50% off flights in August.

To take advantage of the "Fly Away Sale," which applies to both one way and round trip bookings, travelers must book by 11:‍59 p.m. PT on July 24.

While travelers have much more flexibility when it comes to destinations for fall flights, discounts in July are only available between the Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon or the Redding Airport in California, between Baltimore and the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina and the Orlando International Airport, between the Wilmington International Airport and Orlando, and between Las Vegas and both Redding or the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in California.

In addition to the sale, Avelo is giving away a purple iPad Air and a pair of tickets to any destination Avelo flies to as well as a pair of tickets to five additional winners during a summer sweepstakes. To enter, travelers can fill out their information on the contest website by Aug. 7.

The airline, which has expanded rapidly, has also been increasing its fleet with plans to have a total of 15 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft by the end of 2022. The carrier now has three bases: Orlando, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Avelo Airlines in the air
This Regional Airline Just Launched Routes to Popular Summer Destinations in the U.S. — With Fares As Low as $39
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Celebrity Cruises (Mexico, Jamaica & Grand Cayman Cruise)
Celebrity Cruises Is Celebrating July 4 With a Huge BOGO Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
JetBlue plane
This JetBlue Sale Is Offering Up to $600 Off Your Next Vacation — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California aerial view.
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Canada Day With 25% Off Flights to Vancouver, Victoria, and More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Offers Up to $300 Off Amazing Vacation Packages — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Play airplane inflight
This Airline Is Celebrating Its New Flights to Europe With 25% Off Fares — but You'll Have to Act Fast
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
Iceland's Play Air Airline Makes Its Inaugural Flight to London Stansted airport, from Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
I Went on Low-cost Airline Play's First Flight From the U.S. to Iceland — Here's What It Was Like
Avelo Airlines planes on a tarmac
This Airline Is Adding New Flights From Connecticut to South Carolina, Nashville, and More
An Avelo Airlines plane on a tarmac
Budget Airline Avelo Launches East Coast Service With $49 Flights From Connecticut to Florida
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines Has a 'Sweet' Valentine's Day Sale With 60% Off Flights — and You Have Until Tomorrow to Book