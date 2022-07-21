This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Regional carrier Avelo Airlines is celebrating summer and fall travel with a major discount on flights.

The airline, which launched last year as a low-cost carrier out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the East Coast and South, is offering the chance to snag 65% off fall flights from Sept. ‍1 through Nov. ‍9 with the promo code "FLYLATER," according to the airline.

Travelers looking to book a trip sooner can use the "FLYNOW" promo code for 50% off flights through the end of July, or use the "FLYSOON" promo code for 50% off flights in August.

To take advantage of the "Fly Away Sale," which applies to both one way and round trip bookings, travelers must book by 11:‍59 p.m. PT on July 24.

While travelers have much more flexibility when it comes to destinations for fall flights, discounts in July are only available between the Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon or the Redding Airport in California, between Baltimore and the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina and the Orlando International Airport, between the Wilmington International Airport and Orlando, and between Las Vegas and both Redding or the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in California.

In addition to the sale, Avelo is giving away a purple iPad Air and a pair of tickets to any destination Avelo flies to as well as a pair of tickets to five additional winners during a summer sweepstakes. To enter, travelers can fill out their information on the contest website by Aug. 7.

The airline, which has expanded rapidly, has also been increasing its fleet with plans to have a total of 15 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft by the end of 2022. The carrier now has three bases: Orlando, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.