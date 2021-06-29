Los Angeles' Newest Airline Is Giving Away Free Flights to Recent College and High School Grads

Los Angeles' newest low-fare airline, Avelo, is giving 42 round-trip tickets to recent graduates from the Los Angeles area to help the class of 2021 get back into travel mode and soar to new heights.

"This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely," said Andrew Levy, Avelo's chairman and CEO. "The L.A. area is home to hundreds of schools. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can't imagine a better graduation gift than to help fuel their inspiration to travel and explore new places."

In total, the company will give 21 grads from the Los Angeles area two round-trip tickets as part of its Grads-on-the-Go sweepstakes. Anyone 18 or older residing within 150 miles of the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and graduating in 2021 from high school, college, university, or trade/technical school is eligible to win.

But, L.A.'s students aren't alone in the winnings. According to a statement, the company is also giving away more than 500 round trip tickets to graduates across the 12 communities it serves in the western U.S.

All recent grads need to do is head to the company's sweepstakes website and sign up with their email here. Those interested can also earn a second entry by posting a picture or video of their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes. The entry deadline is July 20, 2021, and winners will be selected at random by Aug. 17, 2021.

Even if you don't win, Avelo may be a great option for grads anyway. As the company explains, it flies using the 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft in and out of smaller regional airports, helping to keep costs lower. It also offers the first checked bag for $10, priority boarding for $10, and window and aisle seating for a mere $5.