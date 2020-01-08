Teens in Australia Rescue a Pack of Koalas From the Devastating Bushfires

Image zoom A koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve recovers from his burns in the ICU at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital following devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland. Nathan Edwards / Stringer

The Australian bushfires have been raging for months, causing billions in damages, destroying homes, human lives, and over 1 billion animals who have died in this tragic disaster.

Australian locals have taken it upon themselves to help the affected wildlife, including two teenaged boys who rescued a few koalas who were hurt in the fires, Metro reported.

A video taken by the unnamed teens is from Kangaroo Island and it shows at lease seven koalas (including a mother with her baby) sitting in a car. The video was originally posted to Reddit by a cousin of the boys who took the video. There have been several copy-cat repostings on the site since this was added to the r/HumansBeingBros subreddit.

The Redditor wrote in the caption, “Amid the terrible bushfires in Australia, my cousins went out and saved as many koalas as they could. Good on ‘em.”

“This is our little koala rescue,” says one of the boys in the video, seeming somewhat out of breath. “We are just trying to collect as many live ones as we can.”

Commenters on Reddit are also praising the boys for helping these creatures. According to Metro, Kangaroo Island is home to many endangered species who have been devastated by the fires. According to the Daily Mail, thousands of koalas are thought to have died in the fires on Kangaroo Island alone.

According to the Redditor, the boys were taking the koalas to a vet on the island who runs a wildlife reserve so the koalas can receive medical care. The original poster wrote in a comment, “Since my post has received some awards, please consider instead donating to relief efforts. I’m unbelievably grateful to have received my first ever gold and silver, but I’d rather real money went to helping and to those who needed it.” The Redditor is referring to Reddit Gold and Reddit Silver, which is basically “money” being given to users for good posts.

If you are looking for ways to help humans and animals in the Australian bushfires, there are lots of places to donate or volunteer to aid those who have suffered from the disaster.