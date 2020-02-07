Australia Receives Welcome Rain, Helping to Put Out One-third of Its Wildfires

Image zoom Getty Images

Torrential rains in the Australian state of New South Wales put out 20 of the 60 fires that had been blazing.

“It was fantastic to wake up to much-needed rain this morning!" Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore tweeted on Friday. Today has already been the wettest Sydney day in 15 months, and thankfully it’s raining across NSW where we need it most.”

About 1,200 firefighters are still trying to contain the remaining fires, but doing so with help from nature, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service shared of Facebook.

Some areas of New South Wales received four to six inches of rain within 24 hours. It is a welcome relief for parts of the land that have been in a drought for the past three years.

Rain is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week for the southern parts of New South Wales. There is a warning of flash floods in Sydney and along Australia’s eastern coast from Brisbane down to Melbourne, according to The BBC. Heavy windfall and “abnormally high” tides are expected.

However, the largest blazes in New South Wales, inland south and near the capital of Canberra, have received very little rain and are still burning thousands of acres.

Australia’s fire season started back in September and could run until April. It has killed more than 20 people and an estimated one billion animals while destroying millions of acres of land, an area comparable to the size of England. And the worst may still be yet to come for the states of Victoria and Southern Australia.