Australia Drops All Remaining Pandemic-related Entry Rules — What to Know

Travelers will no longer need test for COVID-19 or show proof of vaccination to enter.

By Alison Fox
Published on July 6, 2022
Australia dropped all remaining pandemic-era entry rules this week, fully opening more than two years after implementing some of the strictest COVID-19-related border restrictions in the world.

Starting Wednesday, the country will no longer require travelers to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter, nor require them to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration, according to the Department of Home Affairs. Going forward, unvaccinated visa holders will also not​ need to show a travel exemption to travel to Australia.

"COVID-19 border restrictions have changed," the Australian Border Force tweeted. "Travelers don't need to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration and all visa holders can travel to Australia without a travel exemption."

While the country as a whole no longer requires travelers to provide any COVID-19-related information, different states may impose their own rules. Additionally, face masks will still be required on flights traveling to Australia.

Several airlines have also set their own vaccination rules, ABC News reported, including Virgin Australia and Qantas, which both require passengers to show proof of vaccination to fly internationally.

Australia first reopened to foreign travelers, including from the United States, in February, requiring visitors be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. In April, the country eliminated its pre-arrival testing rule, but still required all visitors be vaccinated to enter.

That month, the country also dropped restrictions on cruise ships into and within Australian territory. Shortly after, Royal Caribbean announced several Australian cruises for 2023 and 2024 sailing out of Brisbane and Sydney.

With the new rules, Australia becomes the latest country to eliminate all pandemic-era entry restrictions, joining the U.S., Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, Croatia, Aruba, and more. Neighboring New Zealand reopened to vaccinated tourists in May, and dropped pre-arrival testing rules for those vaccinated visitors in June, according to the government.

