'Great News': Bushfires in New South Wales, Australia Contained After Days of Record Rainfall

The rain has helped bring the devastating bushfires in Australia's The New South Wales to an end, as the Rural Fire Service announced on Thursday that all the fires in the Australian state had been contained.

“In what has been a very traumatic, exhausting and anxious bush fire season so far, for the first time this season all bush and grass fires in NSW are now contained,” the fire service wrote on Twitter, and also shared an update via video message.

Emergency workers say they are now focused on helping residents rebuild from the damage.

The heavy rainfall, which began last week brought more than 12 inches fell in 48 hours in some parts of the state.

NSW and southern Queensland issued flood watches for citizens as the rainfall was expected to bring mudslides. They also warned residents and tourists to seek shelter from heavy winds. Some of Sydney’s dams are at capacity due to the rainfall in what has become highest recorded rainfall in 30 years, according to CNN.

This year's bushfire season caused unprecedented damage in NSW as it was the highest and driest in Australia’s recorded history. More than 2,400 homes were destroyed and more than 1,000 were damaged, the fire service reported.

Across all of Australia, more than 11 million acres of land, about the size of England, were charred by the bushfires.

As time has gone on, the Australia tourism board has made it clear that the country is open for business and welcoming tourists to explore the land Down Under. In light of the recent devastation, here are ways you can help during your next trip.