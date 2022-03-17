Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter.

The Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday.

Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island, according to the tourism board. The decision to eliminate pre-arrival protocols was "informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts."

All travelers who arrive on the island will still be required to complete an Embarkation/Disembarkation Card as well as obtain Aruba Visitors Insurance.

"Without question, the global pandemic has forced tremendous change to the way Aruba has operated these last two years, from day-to-day business to the way visitors travel and enjoy their time on the One happy island," Ronella Croes, the CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, told T+L. "As part of Aruba's Path Forward, we have been working towards shifting to greater levels of normalcy and this is a big step in that direction allowing our visitors the ease they are accustomed to when visiting Aruba."

Previously, Aruba required all travelers 12 years old and older to provide either proof of vaccination with a booster shot, proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within one day of arriving, or proof of a negative PCR test taken within three days of arriving.

The decision to ease border restrictions comes a month after Aruba lifted local pandemic-era protocols like wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Masks remain mandatory at the airport and may be required by individual businesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Aruba under its highest "Level 4" travel warning, telling Americans to "avoid" visiting the island due to a "very high" rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Currently, Aruba is averaging about 9 new infections each day, according to Reuters, which is a significant decrease from January when daily new cases numbered in the hundreds and even topped 1,000 at one point.

Aruba, which has some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, is also known for its flamingos and stunning sunsets.

Aruba is the latest destination to drop all pandemic-related border restrictions. Last month, Iceland dropped all border restrictions, and this month Ireland followed. And in the United States, Puerto Rico has eliminated all COVID-19-related protocols for domestic travelers.