The list will go into effect on Sept. 24.

Aruba Updates List of States From Which Travelers Are Required to Undergo Enhanced COVID-19 Testing

Aruba flagged several new states for enhanced testing requirements and removed several others from the list, the Aruba Tourism Authority announced.

Starting Sept. 24, travelers from the following states will be required to undergo enhanced testing:

Kentucky

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Virginia

While some states have been added to the current list (below), others — Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas — will be removed on Sept. 24.

The updated list comes as the island continues to invite tourists to its shores. In fact, the Caribbean island even wants visitors to trade their home offices (or couches) to work remotely from their sandy beaches and turquoise waters for up to three months.

However, Aruba requires additional protocols for states that are considered high-risk. Visitors from those states are not eligible to wait to get tested upon arrival at the airport and are instead required to upload a negative test 72 to 12 hours before their departing flight.

All visitors to Aruba are required to complete an online Embarkation/Disembarkation card within 72 hours to 4 hours before traveling to be approved to enter, including filling out a personal health assessment, according to the Aruba Tourism Authority. Visitors 15 years and older are also required to show a negative molecular COVID-19 test, which can be taken up to 72 hours before traveling, upon arrival, or both.

Visitors to Aruba are also required to purchase the Aruba Visitors Insurance.

The following states currently require enhanced testing:

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

When travelers get to Aruba, masks must be worn in indoor public spaces like shops as well as on tour buses. And to protect tourists, the island has implemented an Aruba Health & Happiness Code certification for tourism-related businesses, including requiring temperature checks and social distance markers, as well as recommending hotels implement plexiglass barriers at desks and utilize digital keys.

Aruba first reopened to travelers from the Caribbean (except the Dominican Republic and Haiti), Europe, and Canada on July 1, followed by tourists from the U.S. on July 10.

In total, Aruba has reported 3,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.