Visitors to Grand Falls in Arizona Were Recently Treated to the Rare Sight of 'Chocolate Waterfalls' — See the Video

While the falls usually appear after the snow melts in the spring, summer storms can also spark the spectacle.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Published on August 16, 2022

When conditions line up just right, a normally dry cliffside in Arizona's Navajo Nation outside of Flagstaff transforms into a milky brown waterfall taller than the Niagara Falls — a phenomenon that visitors who were in the right place at the right time recently got to see.

"Sightseers in Arizona witnessed a natural phenomenon that resembled a scene out of the movie 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' but they didn't need a golden ticket to see the breathtaking sight, just some rain and a bit of luck," Accuweather reported.

Located about 40 miles northeast of Flagstaff, Grand Falls Recreational Area is home to its namesake waterfall, also known as "Chocolate Falls," which is more than 181 feet tall (Niagara Falls' tallest points are about 176 feet). But it only reveals itself after the snow melts after winter snowstorms and during the summer monsoon season, the Navajo Tourism Department site explained.

Maintained by Leupp Chapter House, the water that fuels the rare, but powerful, falls comes from Mount Baldy, about 140 miles to the southeast, and feeds into Little Colorado River, meeting other Colorado Plateau creeks along the way.

Normally the falls appear as just "a trickle of water," but the tourism department explained that if the water level gauge on the U.S. Geological Survey's site for the area is more than 200 per cubic feet per second, there is some water flowing over the falls. But it's when it's in the thousands, that visitors should "plan to visit the Grand Falls within 24 to 48 hours," to see the phenomenon.

More visitors have been spotting the falls this summer because of recent conditions.

"The monsoon has been very active across Arizona as of late, causing the trickling waterfall to be brought to life in a grand fashion," Accuweather explained, adding that monsoon season will taper off in the early fall.

There is no fee to visit the area, and the Navajo Nation does require masks to be worn in public areas, per its site. Visitors should use Indian Route 6910 south of the Grand Falls and prepare for the unpaved gravel road that leads to the falls.

Once there, the department also warned to "Be wary of your footing in the area, especially near the falls, the ground might look stable, but could give way," adding special care should be taken for children and pets.

The area has picnic tables, benches, and a gazebo, as well as a waterless restroom, so hand sanitizer, extra toilet paper, and soap and water are also recommended.

