Argentina Reopens to Vaccinated Tourists Around the World — What to Know

Tourists walks in the waterfront of Puerto Madero on August 01, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina opened its borders to the world Monday, welcoming fully vaccinated travelers to experience the country's amazing wine, breathtaking mountains, and deep-rooted culture.

Eligible travelers must have received a completed vaccination at least 14 days before coming and must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the country, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Travelers will also have to fill out an "Affidavit of Migration" and show proof they have insurance that covers COVID-19.

"The country of the End of the World reopened its borders on November 1 for travelers from all over the planet," the ministry wrote on its website. "The destination of nature on the surface, of the best wine, of the colorful mountains and the mirrored lakes is ready to receive you."

In Buenos Aires, bars have been allowed to stay open until 3 a.m., according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. And discos can open at 50% capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies Argentina as a "Level 3" destination, indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission. The agency recommends only fully-vaccinated travelers visit.

Argentina's decision to ease its border restrictions and welcome tourists makes it the latest destination to do so, joining countries like Singapore, Madagascar, and Canada. On Nov. 8, the United States will do the same, welcoming fully vaccinated foreign citizens for non-essential travel and opening its land borders to travel between Canada and Mexico.