Apple Maps Will Now Show You COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Your Area

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the country, many people are reporting how hard it is to find an appointment that works for them. Now, Apple Maps is making it simpler to see local vaccination sites for users.

As of March 16, Apple Maps has been updated to reflect COVID vaccination sites near you thanks to VaccineFinder, an online service created by Boston Children's Hospital that shows the latest vaccine availability throughout the U.S.

To find a vaccination site, users can use the Apple Maps search bar, or select COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu. In addition, users can also ask Siri, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?"

Each pin showing a vaccination site will also include the site's hours, address, phone numbers, and a link to their website where users can find more information on how to book an appointment. Over 20,000 locations have been added to Apple Maps and the company will be adding more in the new few weeks.

Providers, labs, and businesses can also submit their location to be included on Apple Maps through the Apple Business Register page. Locations given by providers and business owners will have to be approved by Apple before the location can be added to the app.

Apple has been rolling out several updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19 over the last year. Back in April 2020, the company announced it was collaborating with Google to develop a contact-tracing platform that would alert users if they've been in close proximity of someone who's been infected. And, in February 2021, Apple announced it was working on an update that would make it easier for users to unlock their phones while wearing a face mask.

For more information about the Apple Maps update, visit the Apple website.

