Celebrate 105 years of the National Park Service by using Apple Pay this weekend.

Apple Is Donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for Every Apple Pay Purchase Made This Weekend

The National Park Service (NPS) is celebrating its 105th anniversary and you can pitch in for a birthday gift by simply using Apple Pay.

From now through Aug. 29, Apple will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the App Store, or at an Apple store location in the U.S.

"With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said in a statement. "We're honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share."

In honor of the anniversary, Apple is also creating special national parks-themed content that extends to every corner of the company, like an Apple Watch activity challenge, Apple Maps guides, and movies on Apple TV.

Apple Maps will feature 24 curated guides from the National Park Foundation, featuring more than 400 NPS sites. Users can find information about both popular parks and hidden gems across the country and save them to their personal guides for future trips.

Apple National Parks Credit: Courtesy of Apple

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Apple Watch users will be able to earn a limited-edition national parks award, complete with animated stickers for Messages, by completing a hike, walk, workout, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more.

App Store users will see national parks apps front and center on the homepage, along with a new Essential Apps for Hikers collection. Apple TV, meanwhile, will showcase movies and documentaries about the national parks, like Ken Burns' "The National Parks: America's Best Idea." Apple Podcasts will highlight a collection about the outdoors through August. Apple Books will spotlight a collection of page-turners about the national parks, and Apple Music will feature a "Nature Awaits" playlist to celebrate the great outdoors.

The collections will be featured through Aug. 29.