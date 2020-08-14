Anguilla Is COVID-free and Preparing to Reopen — Here's How to Plan a Visit

T+L readers voted Anguilla the No. 1 island in the Caribbean in the 2020 World's Best Awards — and now you can plan your next visit.

Anguilla — Travel + Leisure readers' favorite island in the Caribbean, according to the 2020 World's Best Awards survey — has announced its plans for a phase one reopening to tourists.

Parliamentary secretary for tourism Quincia Gumbs-Marie announced Thursday that the island will accept online applications for entry starting Aug. 21.

“Anguilla is currently COVID-19 free, so our objective has always been to reopen in a prudent way, taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our residents and our guests,” she said.

As of the 21st, travelers hoping to visit Anguilla can start the application process by registering on the Anguilla Tourism Board's website. Each applicant will be asked to fill out a home address and desired travel dates and will be required to submit a negative PCR test within three to five days prior to arrival along with proof of health insurance that would cover medical expenses related to treatment of COVID-19.

No minimum duration of stay is required, and visitors from countries considered low-risk will be given preference, however, those staying for less than 10 days will not be able to rent a car. Registered and approved accommodations will be listed on the tourism portal, including villas ideal for social distancing. Wearing a mask is not currently required on the island.

As part of reopening phase one, another PCR test will be administered upon arrival and a second test will be given on day 10. During this period, visitors are expected to remain at their approved villas. Once the second test is negative, they will be free to roam the island. Phase one will continue through Oct. 31.

“We know that there is considerable pent-up demand for Anguilla, among our homeowners, our repeat guests, and those who just need a break from the stress and strain of the past several months," said Anguilla Tourism Board chairman Kenroy Herbert. "We offer a wonderful respite, a safe haven where you can relax and enjoy our spectacular beaches and our culinary delights, in the comfort of a lovely villa, your home away from home.”

The tiny island north of St. Maarten is home to 33 beaches and is known for both gorgeous villa rentals and World's Best Award-winning hotels, including Belmond Cap Juluca and Frangipani Beach Resort.