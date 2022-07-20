Anguilla to Ease COVID-19 Entry Rules — Here's What's Changing

The Caribbean island of Anguilla will stop requiring pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for vaccinated visitors next month.

Starting Aug. 8, the island will no longer require vaccinated travelers to get tested before coming, the Anguilla Tourist Board shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers will be required to show proof of their vaccination status to the airline before checking in for a trip and then again upon arrival in Anguilla and nearby St. Maarten.

Additionally, the island will start allowing unvaccinated travelers to enter as long as they show proof of a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

Currently, Anguilla requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated and only welcomes unvaccinated children under 18 if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated travelers, according to the tourist board. Vaccinated visitors are also currently required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of their arrival, or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within two days of their arrival.

Anguilla does not require additional on-arrival testing for travelers who have been fully vaccinated within six months or received a booster dose at least 14 days before their trip. Mixed vaccines are accepted.

Earlier this year, Anguilla stopped requiring fully-vaccinated travelers 18 and older to apply for permission to enter the island through an online travel portal.

The British Caribbean island, which is known for its private villas and beachfront resorts, offers an impressive 33 beaches in the Eastern Caribbean. The island boasts warm weather nearly year-round with peak tourist season from December to mid-April.

Anguilla joins many other Caribbean destinations in easing entry rules, including the British Virgin Islands, which last week stopped requiring travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Several other destinations have also dropped pandemic-era entry rules altogether, like Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire.

