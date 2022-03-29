Anguilla Becomes Latest Caribbean Island to Ease Entry Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors

All travelers to Anguilla must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of travel or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within two days of travel.

The Caribbean island of Anguilla is making it easier to visit paradise for vaccinated travelers by implementing updated protocols next month, the Anguilla Tourist Board shared with Travel + Leisure.

Starting April 1, fully-vaccinated travelers 18 and older will no longer need to apply for permission to enter the island through the online travel portal, according to the tourist board. Additionally, travelers who have been vaccinated within six months of their trip or received a booster dose will no longer be required to get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Currently, Anguilla requires all adult visitors to be vaccinated and only welcomes unvaccinated children under 18 years old, according to the tourist board. Going forward, unvaccinated minors will only be allowed to visit if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated travelers.

Unvaccinated travelers, as well as vaccinated travelers who were inoculated more than six months before their trip, but did not receive a booster shot, will be subject to testing on arrival, which costs $50.

All travelers to Anguilla must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of travel or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within two days of travel.

The British Caribbean island, known for its stunning private villas, beachfront resorts, and top-notch tennis courts, boasts 33 beaches set in the Eastern Caribbean.

Currently, Anguilla is averaging five new COVID-19 cases reported per day, according to Reuters, which is down from January when the island topped as many as 100 new cases in a day. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Anguilla as a "Level 3" destination, warning Americans to make sure they "are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling" there.