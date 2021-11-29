Andrea Bocelli's Popular Holiday Concert Is Back — Here's How You Can Livestream It From Home

Back by popular demand, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is celebrating the holiday season with a global livestream concert set in the beautiful Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy.

"Believe in Christmas — Encore" was originally produced and presented last year, with the record-breaking livestream becoming one of the most successful classical events of all time. Now, it's back for an encore livestream that will premiere worldwide on Dec. 10.

Music lovers tuning in will be treated to much more than the smooth stylings of Bocelli, though that's certainly reason enough to purchase a ticket. "Believe in Christmas — Encore" is also a feast for the eyes, with production and creative direction led by Franco Dragone, who's most known for his work with Cirque du Soleil. A full orchestra, chorus, and dancers interact with each other in a unique choreography that makes for an immersive experience.

In addition to everyone's Christmas favorites, Bocelli performed songs from his latest album, "Believe." Special guests, including Zucchero Fornaciari, Cecilia Bartoli, and Clara Barbier Serrano, also joined him on stage.

For many viewers, however, the real star of the show was Bocelli's eight-year-old daughter, Virginia Bocelli. The Italian tenor introduced his daughter to the world with this livestream concert, and like her father, she's quite talented. Check out this video for a glimpse of Virginia and her father singing "Hallelujah" during the original livestream of "Believe in Christmas."

"It was a tender debut for my daughter, Virginia, and a show in which we symbolically took the hand of the world to finally turn the page, bolstered by the magic of the spirit of Christmas," Bocelli said in a press release. "December and the loveliest time of the year are back, and I am particularly happy that 'Believe in Christmas' is being streamed again. It will be nice to hold hands again and, with music, exchange a wish that can go beyond words and reach the hearts of each of you, as is my hope."

Before this year's livestream, viewers can also tune in at 7:30 p.m. local time for a never-before-seen documentary about the making of the event. This behind-the-scenes look will feature interviews with the cast and crew, and, of course, Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets for "Believe in Christmas — Encore" are on sale now for $20, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Fans can choose to stream the premiere of "Believe in Christmas — Encore" at any of the following times on Dec. 10. On demand replays will also be available through Dec. 12.

* East Coast USA and Canada: 8 p.m. EST

* West Coast USA and Canada: 8 p.m. PST

* Australia, New Zealand, and Asia: 8 p.m. AEDT, 10pm NZDT, 6 p.m. JST

* UK, Ireland, and Europe: 8 p.m. GMT, 9 p.m. CET

For more information, and to get your tickets, visit this website.