This Glamorous Safari Lodge Will Have Wildlife Views From Your Private Pool, Bed, and Even the Shower

Travelers on safari in South Africa are about to have another luxurious place to retreat.

The intimate andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge, located in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, will be reopening in June 2018 after a complete refurbishment.

Experiential travel company andBeyond leads luxury tours across three continents: Africa, Asia and South America. Guests who stay at the Phinda Vlei Lodge can enjoy a personalized butler service, private pools, in-room massage, and an array of safari experiences.

Inspired by “old world” luxury, the interiors of the lodge are a mix of antiques and modern furnishings, meant to reflect the history of the area. The lodge is accented with antique tapestries, fine art, vintage cottons and linens, silver and crystal.

Guests will be able to sit in the library while they’re not out having adventures, and will be able to dine al fresco with views of the South African wetland.

“The gracious spaces of Phinda Vlei Lodge are designed for quiet contemplation of the African bush,” andBeyond says on its website. “Overlooking the Reserve’s unique vlei (wetland) system on the edge of the sand forest, its location offers ever changing game viewing from the comfort of your bed, your shower or your private plunge pool.”

The lodge also offers a wide range of activities, such as game drives, walking safaris, village tours, scuba and ocean safaris, black rhino tracking, and participation in conservation efforts as well.