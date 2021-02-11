Amtrak's Valentine's Day BOGO Sale Has Fares for As Low As $25

The "Amtrak Loves You Sale" is valid for travel on select lines nationwide from Feb. 22 through Aug. 27.

Amtrak wants travelers to whisk their sweethearts away this Valentine's Day with a buy-one-get-one sale that will make anyone swoon.

From now until Tuesday, Feb. 16, anyone who buys a ticket on several trips throughout the country will get a second ticket for free to give to anyone their heart desires.

The "Amtrak Loves You Sale" is valid for travel on select lines nationwide from Feb. 22 through Aug. 27. Those who purchase should use the code "C214" at checkout.

"Available on many of our most popular routes across the country, the Buy One Get One Free Sale offers loved ones, family and friends the opportunity to plan for a future getaway and experience unabridged views of the North American landscape," Doug Duvall, the AVP of corporate communications, told T+L of the sale.

Set off for deep-dish pizza and romantic strolls by the lake in Chicago — fares start as low as $112 for two people from New York to the Windy City — or roll into the charming culinary and architectural haven of Savannah from Philadelphia for as little as $140 per couple.

Want some romantic alone time? Cuddle up by the window on the California Zephyr as the train climbs through the Rocky Mountains or take in the views of towering canyons when you jump on the Southwest Chief.

A quick getaway more your speed? Head from Chicago to Milwaukee for a midwestern break for as little as $25 per couple, or head from New York to Philadelphia on the Acela for only $81 (you can reserve your seats in advance to ensure social distancing).

All passengers and crew are required to wear masks while riding Amtrak -- a rule that was cemented earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the company has increased its safety protocols, including allowing customers to book based on how full a train is, equipping trains with onboard filtration systems to circulate fresh air every 4 to 5 minutes, and partnering with Lysol to use their EPA-approved disinfectant solutions, including products certified to be proven effective against COVID-19.