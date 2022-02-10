Amtrak's Valentine's Day BOGO Sale Is Back With Tickets As Low As $18

Amtrak is helping couples go on a romantic getaway with the return of its "buy one, bring one for free" tickets starting as low as $18 just in time for Valentine's Day.

The deal, dubbed the "Amtrak Loves You Sale," must be booked by Feb. 16 for travel from March 1 through Aug. 31. To book, travelers can go through the website or book on the app using the code "V214."

"Available on many of our popular routes throughout the country, the Valentine's Day 'Amtrak Loves You Sale' offers the opportunity for loved ones to experience memories that can be kept for a lifetime," Doug Duvall, AVP of corporate communications at Amtrak told Travel + Leisure. "With this buy one, bring a companion free fare, customers can see the country from the comfort of their seat with choices to over 500 Amtrak destinations."

Travel from New York to Philadelphia, or Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. for only $18, or head from Chicago to Milwaukee, or New York to Providence for only $25. And those who want a Big Apple adventure can head from either Boston or Washington D.C. to New York City for $29.

Amtrak is also putting its Acela business class fares on sale, allowing two people to travel from New York to Philadelphia starting as low as $51, or from Washington D.C. to New York starting at only $80.

Travelers who book a ticket in Acela will be able to reserve their preferred seat in advance at no extra cost, a perk Amtrak rolled out in the summer of 2020.

Amtrak no longer limits capacity on its trains, but does allow travelers to see how full a train is in real-time. The company also requires face coverings be worn on all trains, in line with the federal transportation mask mandate, which has been extended until at least March 18.