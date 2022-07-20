Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers Up to $500 Off Train Trips Around the Country — but Not for Long

Travelers will need to book by July 22.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Published on July 20, 2022
Amtrak Southwest Chief near Climax Canyon Park, New Mexico
Photo: Marc Glucksman/Courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak wants to help travelers step back in time to an age when travel was slower and the scenery was as important as the destination, and is putting train vacations on sale to help sweeten the deal.

The rail company is offering up to $500 off a rail vacation package if travelers book by July 22, according to Amtrak. The sale applies to vacations throughout the United States in 2023 or 2024, including to some of the most popular national parks in the country.

"If you needed a sign to book that trip, now more than ever that time is now," Amtrak Vacations wrote in an Instagram post. "The savings will not last long, book now while these top trending destinations are on sale."

Vacationers traveling in groups of two can save $500 per couple on any rail vacation package of 10 nights or more, save $400 per couple on any 7 to 9 night rail vacation package, or save $300 per couple on any 3 to 6 night independent rail vacation package, according to the company. Solo travelers can save $150 per person on any 3 to 6 night vacation, save $200 per person on any 7 to 9 night vacation, or save $250 per person on a vacation of 10 nights or longer.

To take advantage of the train and hotel deal, travelers must book their accommodations through the Railbookers Group, over the phone by calling 1 (800) 268-7252.

On the train, travelers in coach will be treated to reclining seats with fold-down tray tables, overhead reading lights, and large picture windows to take in the scenery. Travelers who upgrade to a sleeping accommodation can choose from a roomette or even a private bedroom (complete with an in-room restroom, sink, and shower).

Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Oct. 31.

