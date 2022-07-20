News Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers Up to $500 Off Train Trips Around the Country — but Not for Long Travelers will need to book by July 22. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Marc Glucksman/Courtesy of Amtrak Amtrak wants to help travelers step back in time to an age when travel was slower and the scenery was as important as the destination, and is putting train vacations on sale to help sweeten the deal. The rail company is offering up to $500 off a rail vacation package if travelers book by July 22, according to Amtrak. The sale applies to vacations throughout the United States in 2023 or 2024, including to some of the most popular national parks in the country. "If you needed a sign to book that trip, now more than ever that time is now," Amtrak Vacations wrote in an Instagram post. "The savings will not last long, book now while these top trending destinations are on sale." Vacationers traveling in groups of two can save $500 per couple on any rail vacation package of 10 nights or more, save $400 per couple on any 7 to 9 night rail vacation package, or save $300 per couple on any 3 to 6 night independent rail vacation package, according to the company. Solo travelers can save $150 per person on any 3 to 6 night vacation, save $200 per person on any 7 to 9 night vacation, or save $250 per person on a vacation of 10 nights or longer. To take advantage of the train and hotel deal, travelers must book their accommodations through the Railbookers Group, over the phone by calling 1 (800) 268-7252. On the train, travelers in coach will be treated to reclining seats with fold-down tray tables, overhead reading lights, and large picture windows to take in the scenery. Travelers who upgrade to a sleeping accommodation can choose from a roomette or even a private bedroom (complete with an in-room restroom, sink, and shower). Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Oct. 31. Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit