The discount, available to students 17 to 24 years old, can be used on full-fare tickets purchased through December 30 for travel from now until December 31.

Amtrak Giving Students 15% Off Fares From Now Through the End of the Year

Amtrak wants to help students get home for the holidays — and every time in between — by offering 15% off train journeys throughout the country for travel through the end of the year, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The discount, available to students 17 to 24 years old, can be used on full-fare tickets purchased through December 30 for travel from now until December 31. Students can book through the website or use the code "V814" when booking on the app.

"Creating travel experiences that are as safe as they are memorable, Amtrak is excited to offer students the ability to reconnect with friends, rediscover America and explore those off-the-beaten-path destinations throughout the country," Doug Duvall, AVP, Corporate Communications, told T+L.

Amtrak is a great way to get home for school breaks, but it's also a good way to slow down and see the country. Students can explore national parks and historic landmarks from the comfort of the train — it's even one of President Joe Biden's favorite ways to get around.

Amtrak train Credit: Anik Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Those on the East Coast looking for a quick ride home can hop on the Acela. Additionally, anyone traveling in Acela business class (included in the offer) can reserve seating in advance at no extra cost.

To give travelers peace of mind, Amtrak allows people to see how full trains are before they book, and has partnered with Lysol to use their EPA-approved disinfectant solutions.

While the student discount offer is available on many trains, upgrades to Acela first class, non-Acela Business class, and sleeping cars are not included.

It's also not valid on the Missouri river runner, Hiawatha service, Wolverine, Blue Water, Pere Marquette, Lincoln service, Illini, Saluki, Illinois Zephyr, Carl Sandburg, Pacific Surfliner, San Joaquins, Capitol Corridor, Keystone, Pennsylvanian, or 7000-8999 thruway series.

Students must have a valid student ID and reservations must be made at least one day before travel.