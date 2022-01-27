Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets Starting At $19 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Amtrak is putting some of its most popular routes on sale, allowing travelers to head to certain destinations throughout the Northeast for only $19.

The sale, which can be booked through Saturday, Jan. 29, is valid on travel from Feb. 1 to May 26, according to Amtrak. Tickets start at $19 one-way for coach or $49 one-way for Acela Business class on the company's Northeast Regional trains as well as other trains traveling along the Northeast Corridor.

To take advantage of the sale, travelers can book a ticket between any two cities from Boston to Washington, D.C. A discount code is not required to book, but upgrades are not permitted and the sale is not valid on Sundays.

"The 'Northeast Getaway Sale' presents the opportunity to make it easier and more affordable to see some of the most popular cities in the world," Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a sporting event, or explore a new city or old favorite, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel."

Each ticket includes two checked bags, two carry-on bags, and onboard Wi-Fi. The company is also waiving change fees for reservations made by April 30.

Currently, face coverings are required on all Amtrak trains, in line with the federal transportation mask mandate, which has been extended until at least March 18. The company is also no longer limiting capacity, but allows travelers to check how full a train is in real time and book based on that.

Those who book in Acela can reserve their seats in advance at no extra cost, a policy Amtrak put in place in the summer of 2020. Customers will automatically be assigned a seat when they book, but will have the option to change it.

Additionally, Amtrak has equipped its trains with onboard filtration systems that circulate fresh air every four to five minutes.