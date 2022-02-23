The sale, for Amtrak Auto Train tickets, allows passengers to bring their cars on board.

Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Train Tickets As Low As $29 — and You Can Bring Your Car on Board

Amtrak is helping people travel down the East Coast without the hassle of traffic on its Auto Train — and is putting fares on sale to sweeten the deal.

Travelers who book a trip by March 4 can snag a coach ticket on the Auto Train for as low as $29 or book a private roomette starting at only $129, plus the cost of the vehicle, the rail company shared with Travel Leisure. Customers must travel southbound from Lorton, Va., near Washington D.C., to Sanford, Fla., between March 7 and June 30 to take advantage of the sale.

And as a bonus, there are no blackout dates.

"As the only service in the U.S. that allows customers to skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, the Auto Train is a more convenient and a greener way to travel by taking 117,000 vehicles off of the road annually," Doug Duvall, the AVP of corporate communications at Amtrak, told T+L. "With this latest fare sale, passengers can enjoy a stress-free journey knowing they won't have to worry about 900 miles of driving, gas and wear and tear on their car."

The Auto Train operates daily non-stop service and allows travelers to bring their cars, vans, SUV's, motorcycles, or small boats on the train. The entire trip takes 17 hours and 29 minutes.

Onboard, trains are equipped with free WiFi and offer passengers traveling in coach a complimentary continental breakfast prior to arrival. Passengers who book a private room are treated to a chef-prepared dinner with wine included (think: steak with a Cabernet reduction or thyme-marinated chicken breast with wild mushroom risotto) as well as complimentary room service.