Amtrak Partners With Lysol to Enhance Their Cleaning Protocols

The new cleaning protocols will first launch in stations on the Northeast Corridor and Pacific Surfliner trains before expanding nationwide.

Amtrak took cleaning trains and stations to the next level this week as the train line teamed up with cleaning brand Lysol in their latest effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“At Amtrak, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We’re excited to build on our industry-leading safe travel standards through this partnership,” Steve Predmore, Amtrak’s executive vice president and chief safety officer, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. “By coupling RB’s products and expertise with the guidance of our full-time medical director, and public health and safety teams, travelers can feel a renewed sense of confidence and peace of mind aboard our trains and in our waiting areas.”

Amtrak has been forced to reduce service on some of its long-haul routes due to the impact of COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped the train company from providing travelers with a great option for socially distanced travel with views built right in: private rooms.

The train line has also required employees and customers to wear face masks, equipped trains with onboard filtration systems, and installed automatic door open buttons that can be operated by a passenger's foot.

Additionally, the company allowed Acela business class customers to reserve seating in advance in a further effort to decrease contact with fellow passengers.

Amtrak isn’t the only company to partner with Lysol. Hilton teamed up with the disinfectant company as well for their CleanStay program, focusing on frequently-touched items like light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and thermostats.