Amtrak Is Offering 50% Off Tickets on Some of Its Best Routes to See Fall Foliage

Amtrak is inviting travelers to hop aboard the railways this season with its National Fall Flash Sale.

"From dazzling displays of autumn colors in the Northeast to the breathtaking great plains of the Midwest, to the serene waters of the Pacific Coast and the unique charms of the South, Amtrak connects travelers with some of the most beautiful and popular destinations across the United States," the rail company shared in a statement.

Tickets are available at 50% off on some of those gorgeous routes, however, they are available for a limited time only between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. The sale is valid in coach and on Acela Business Class with travel between Sept. 8 through Nov. 18.

Train Passengers enjoy peak fall colors in the American Rocky Mountains as they ride the Denver to Salt Lake City route. Credit: Jacob Boomsma/Getty Images

On the routes, Amtrak says customers can enjoy" large spacious seats with ample legroom, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry." Guests can also have the "freedom to use their phones and electronic devices throughout their journey and the ability to travel with small pets on many trains."

One-way sample fares include Chicago to Denver for $63, Washington D.C. to Chicago for $53, New York to Philadelphia in Acela Business for $38, and New York to Boston in Acela Business for $49. Those looking for an even bigger deal can score tickets from New York to Boston in coach class for $28 and Portland, Oregon to Seattle for just $18.