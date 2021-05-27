Celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary with discounts on vacation packages to Glacier National Park, the Grand Canyon, and more.

Amtrak Is Having a Flash Sale on Vacation Packages Across the U.S.

Southwest Airlines isn't the only travel brand turning 50 this year. Amtrak is also marking its 50th anniversary, and like Southwest, it's celebrating with a sale.

Amtrak Vacations is cutting hundreds of dollars from the prices of its travel packages. The longer the trip, the larger the discount travelers can score during Amtrak's 50th Anniversary Sale — just be sure to book by May 29.

Travelers who do book can escape to Glacier National Park — one of this summer's hottest travel destinations — via Amtrak from Chicago for a six-day adventure for $1,829 per passenger. That price includes round-trip train tickets, three nights in a hotel, and what's sure to be a memorable dinner at Glacier Park Lodge, an over 100-year-old spot known for its towering 40-foot Douglas fir columns.

Or, hop on a Grand Canyon-bound Amtrak train in Los Angeles for $749 per person, a price that includes train tickets, two nights at a Grand Canyon hotel, and plenty of time for hiking.

Prefer to plan ahead for a colorful fall escape? Consider Amtrak's New England Fall Foliage package, a one-way leaf-peeping journey from Boston to Portland, Maine. The itinerary starts at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, a property not far from Fenway Park or Boston's historic Back Bay neighborhood. From there, travelers will have the opportunity to check out New England's fall colors from on board an Amtrak train headed toward charming Portland.

And if you're looking to experience rail travel without sacrificing privacy or space, don't worry. Amtrak offers several types of private rooms, some of which come with ensuite bathrooms and giant picture windows.

The menus may also be better than you remember. Amtrak's California Zephyr menu, for example, includes a $25 signature steak, thyme roasted chicken breast, and a black bean and corn veggie burger. For breakfast, passengers can choose from a made-to-order omelet, scrambled eggs, or what Amtrak has dubbed its signature railroad French toast.