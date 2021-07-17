Amtrak Is Restarting Scenic Train Routes Through Vermont — and You Can Snag a $1 Ticket

After more than a year of stopped service due to the pandemic, two historic trains through Vermont are resuming service — and you can climb aboard for only $1.

Trains up the East Coast to Vermont are an iconic way to see the Northeast. But, due to the pandemic, they haven't been running since March 2020. A few months ago, Amtrak announced that Vermont's famous trains — the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen Express — will resume service on July 19. And it's possible to nab a ticket for its opening day for only $1.

When you use the code "V102" when booking your ticket on the Amtrak website, you can get a ticket for travel on Monday, July 19 for $1.

The Vermonter provides daily service from Washington, D.C. to St. Albans, Vermont and the Ethan Allen Express runs every day from New York City to Rutland, Vermont. On July 19, a 7:30 a.m. ceremony at Rutland Station will kick off the return of the Ethan Allen Express and an 8:30 a.m. ceremony will send The Vermonter on its way. The ceremonies will last about 45 minutes each, before the trains depart each station. Local dignitaries will be in attendance to help see off the historic trains.

"The state of Vermont has so much to offer — and customers can experience the state and the summer in a variety of ways, as we celebrate the return of The Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express," Ray Lang, Amtrak's vice president of state supported services, said in a statement. "We hope residents and visitors can join us at our events and can have a safe and relaxing trip whether it's to see friends and family, see or stay in one of the state's many charming towns, go on a food tour, enjoy an outdoor biking or hiking adventure, or more."