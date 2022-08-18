Bring Your Car Along on Your Next Amtrak Trip With This $39 Auto Train Sale

The sale applies to northbound travel from Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va., from Sept. 6 through Dec. 15.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Amtrak
Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Gas prices may be dropping, but Amtrak has a better — and traffic-free — way to get travelers and their cars up the East Coast with its Auto Train flash sale with tickets starting at less than $40 per person.

The sale, which must be booked by Aug. 23, is good on northbound travel from Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va., from Sept. 6 through Dec. 15, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale can be booked online or through the Amtrak app, and has fares starting as low as $39 per person, plus the cost of a vehicle.

The sale is not available during the blackout dates of Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 or from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

"As the only service in the U.S. that allows customers to skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, the Auto Train is a more convenient and a greener way to travel," an Amtrak spokesperson told T+L. "This latest fare sale invites passengers to take advantage of a stress-free journey, skip the hassle of traffic and high gas prices."

Travelers looking to book a more high-end and private experience can book a Roomette for as low as $249 for one person or $349 for two people. Those travelers will receive bedding, pillows, and towels, as well as a dedicated attendant, complimentary dinner, and a continental breakfast.

Those who want to splurge on a private bedroom, which starts at $449 for one person or $549 for two people, will also ride with more space, an in-room shower, sink, and restroom.

Travelers who book a coach seat will receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.

Earlier this summer, Amtrak extended waivers on change fees through Oct. 31 for all reservations made by that date, regardless of when the trip is scheduled for. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amtrak Virginia Train 174 from Norfolk
Amtrak's Flash Sale on Its Auto Train Fares Are as Low as $29 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Metrolink and Amtrak trains - Los Angeles Union Station
Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Train Tickets As Low As $29 — and You Can Bring Your Car on Board
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
Spirit Airlines' Fall Sale Ending Today Has $55 One-way Flights — How You Can Book
Amtrak Virginia Train 174 from Norfolk
Amtrak Is Extending Its Policy on Waiving Change Fees — What to Know
An Acela train emerges from the B&P Tunnel in Baltimore.
Amtrak's Flash Sale Has $29 Tickets for Auto Trains Along the East Coast
Amtrak Southwest Chief near Climax Canyon Park, New Mexico
Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers Up to $500 Off Train Trips Around the Country — but Not for Long
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
The Foundry Hotel Asheville
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Asheville
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
Hoxton Hotel
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Portland
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest
Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1
Historic steam engine train travels from Durango to Silverton through the San Juan Mountains in Colorado
Gas Prices Are Soaring — Here's How Much You Can Save on Train Travel Instead of a Road Trip This Summer