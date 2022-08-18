Bring Your Car Along on Your Next Amtrak Trip With This $39 Auto Train Sale

Gas prices may be dropping, but Amtrak has a better — and traffic-free — way to get travelers and their cars up the East Coast with its Auto Train flash sale with tickets starting at less than $40 per person.

The sale, which must be booked by Aug. 23, is good on northbound travel from Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va., from Sept. 6 through Dec. 15, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale can be booked online or through the Amtrak app, and has fares starting as low as $39 per person, plus the cost of a vehicle.

The sale is not available during the blackout dates of Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 or from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

"As the only service in the U.S. that allows customers to skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, the Auto Train is a more convenient and a greener way to travel," an Amtrak spokesperson told T+L. "This latest fare sale invites passengers to take advantage of a stress-free journey, skip the hassle of traffic and high gas prices."

Travelers looking to book a more high-end and private experience can book a Roomette for as low as $249 for one person or $349 for two people. Those travelers will receive bedding, pillows, and towels, as well as a dedicated attendant, complimentary dinner, and a continental breakfast.

Those who want to splurge on a private bedroom, which starts at $449 for one person or $549 for two people, will also ride with more space, an in-room shower, sink, and restroom.

Travelers who book a coach seat will receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.

Earlier this summer, Amtrak extended waivers on change fees through Oct. 31 for all reservations made by that date, regardless of when the trip is scheduled for. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

