Amtrak's Flash Sale on Its Auto Train Fares Are as Low as $29 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
The sale ends on Dec. 17.
Amtrak wants to transport travelers — and their cars — up and down the East Coast in style and at a deep discount thanks to a new flash sale that's underway.
Travelers who book a spot on the Auto Train by Dec. 17 can snag a seat for as low as $29 or a private room for as low as $129, plus the cost of their vehicle, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week. The deal is valid for travel northbound from Sanford, Fla. to Lorton, Va., from Dec. 17 through March 22, 2022, and the opposite direction southbound from Dec. 17 through June 30, 2022.
Those who book will not be able to travel on northbound blackout dates from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, and southbound blackout dates from Dec. 22 to Jan. 16, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, and Feb. 25 to March 1.
"A private room offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience that's uniquely offered on Amtrak," Kimberly Woods, a spokesperson for Amtrak, told T+L. "Taking the Auto Train removes vehicles from the busy I-95 corridor between Virginia and Florida. Fewer vehicles on the road mean less traffic congestion and lower air emissions for all."
Onboard, travelers who book a roomette will receive bedding, pillows, and towels as well as a dedicated attendant, according to the company. All customers in private rooms will receive complimentary dinner as well as a continental breakfast.
Those who book a coach seat will also receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.
Travelers who ride on an Amtrak train are required to wear masks while on the train or in a station, in line with the federal transportation mask mandate, which has been extended until at least March 18, 2022. The company also allows customers to book a train based on how full it is in real time.
Additionally, the company is waiving all change fees for reservations made by Jan. 4, 2022.
