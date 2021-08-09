Amtrak Unveils Upgraded Food and Drinks Menu for First Class Acela Customers

Travelers can feast on lobster crab cakes and eggs Benedict on their next train ride as Amtrak has upgraded its first-class menus on Acela trains.

The revamped dining options, which are complimentary for first-class passengers traveling on the Northeast Corridor, will include things like omelets and huevos rancheros for breakfast, and chicken tandoori with basmati rice and mini naan, or artisan fruit and cheese plates for lunch and dinner, according to the company. Wash it all down with a newly minted wine and beer list (think: prosecco and Allagash White Wheat), or customize your meal by ordering a kosher or vegan meal in advance.

Lobster cakes from on board an Amtrak Acela train Credit: Courtesy of Amtrak

"Amtrak continues to make customer-focused improvements, including reimagining our onboard Acela dining options in First-class with creative new options that travelers will enjoy," Amtrak's Executive Vice President of Marketing & Revenue Roger Harris said in a statement. "As intercity travel increases and we offer additional Acela frequencies to better serve our customers, we want to ensure we are offering a safe, superior travel experience from departure to destination."

Beyond the food itself, traveling in first-class comes with a host of perks like personalized attendant service, wide, reclining seats, complimentary Wi-Fi, and lounge access in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Already-ticketed Acela customers can bid to upgrade their seat to first-class with the company's BidUp service. Passengers are only charged if they win.

Interior of an Amtrak Acela train Credit: Courtesy of Amtrak

Business class passengers on Acela trains are also able to reserve seats in advance at no extra cost, and all Amtrak passengers can see how full a train is before booking.

All passengers must wear face masks on board and in stations, regardless of their vaccination status — as is required for all public transportation throughout the country. And while Amtrak is no longer limiting capacity on trains, the company continues to waive change fees for reservations made by Sept. 6.