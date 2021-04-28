Get 50% Off Train Fares in Honor of Amtrak’s 50th Anniversary

To mark the train service's 50th anniversary, travelers can score up to $50 off each segment.

Just after midnight on May 1, 1971, a Clocker train left New York City bound for Philadelphia as the inaugural departure for Amtrak. Now, 50 years later, the rail service has grown into a network with more than 300 trains a day traveling along its 21,000 route miles to more than 500 destinations in 46 states. To celebrate its 50th anniversary this week, Amtrak is honoring its passengers by offering 50% off fares, with a maximum of $50 off each segment.

In the sale that launched today, the savings can be applied on one-way coach and Acela business class fares on routes across the country. The offer must be booked between now and May 5, 2021, for travel dates between June 2 and Nov. 13, 2021.

Some of the low fares include $15 one-way coach trips between Emeryville and Sacramento in California; Chicago and East Lansing, Michigan; and Boston and Portland, Maine. There are also $18 coach fares from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, and $19 coach rides from Philadelphia to New York and Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia. Longer rides available for $50 one way in coach include New York to Miami; Washington, D.C. to Chicago; Los Angeles to Seattle; and Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida.

One-way Acela business class routes are just $41 from Philadelphia to New York; $46 from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia; $49 from New York to Boston; or $50 from New York to Washington, D.C.

The sale is valid on all routes minus the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh), Pacific Surfliner, New Haven-Springfield Shuttle, and 7000-8999 thruway connecting services.

"Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving toward the future — setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives, and extending access to new communities," Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure, while announcing the "deeply discounted fares" to "welcome travelers back."

Mandatory COVID-19 safety precautions are in place on board the interstate network, with masks required by federal law on both the trains as well as in the stations. The trains also have a filtration system that exchanges the air in each cabin every four to five minutes. Additionally, Amtrak has implemented a search function while booking to allow travelers to see the percentage of seats sold and opt for ones with less capacity.