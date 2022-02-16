This may be the perfect way to see spring flowers.

Win a Trip to the Amsterdam Tulip Gardens This Spring — With a Michelin-starred Dining Experience Among the Blooms

Those in search of spring flowers may find just what they're looking for in Amsterdam next month — and could win a VIP-status trip to experience it.

Tiqets, a ticket booking platform for tourist attractions, is partnering with Keukenhof — the world's most famous tulip garden — to give one lucky winner a weeklong trip to the Netherlands. The winner and a guest will receive roundtrip airfare from the U.S., hotel rooms in Amsterdam and Lisse, where Keukenhof is located, and an unforgettable private tour of the garden complete with dinner among the tulips from Bolenius, Amsterdam's only Michelin Green Star restaurant.

The experience, named "Feast in the Flowers," is scheduled for April 11 to April 17 and built around an unforgettable dinner from Bolenius' chef Luc Kusters on April 14, when the tulips are in full bloom.

The contest is open until March 12.

The winner also will receive a pair of Amsterdam City Cards that will provide access to some of the city's most famous landmarks, including the Rijksmuseum, which chronicles more than 800 years of Dutch art and history, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Anne Frank House.

Keukenhof is open to the public from mid-March to mid-May. Each year, the garden plants more than 7 million bulbs in Lisse, a town southeast of Amsterdam.

Bolenius has earned the recognition of a Green Michelin star — along with its traditional Michelin star — for its sustainable practices as well as its food. The menu is built around local produce and vegetables picked from the restaurant's garden each day.

The Feast in the Flowers dinner experience is also offered for non-contest participants between April 21 and May 19 for around $170 per person.