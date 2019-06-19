Americans Officially No Longer Need a Visa to Visit Brazil — and Airlines Have Already Added These Direct Flights
Home to the Amazon rainforest, Carnaval, Iguazu Falls, and over 7,000 miles of coastline, Brazil is high on the bucket list of many Americans — but getting there hasn't always been easy. Before the online visa application was approved in 2017, travelers from the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Canada had to visit a consulate or embassy to secure a visa.
But now, effective June 17, travelers from the four countries no longer need a visa to enter Brazil and can explore the country for up to 90 days without obtaining one.
The shift was prompted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's visit with President Donald Trump in March. The duo released in an official statement stating that "President Bolsonaro announced Brazil's intent to exempt United States citizens from tourist visa requirements, and the Presidents agreed to take the steps necessary to enable Brazil to participate in the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Global Entry Program."
Ahead of the announcement, airlines launched additional routes to Brazil, including new direct flights from Miami and Orlando on GOL, Brazil's largest airline. According to CNN, American Airlines has the highest number of routes from the U.S. to Brazil with direct flights to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and Manaus.
For those looking to book summer travel, Skyscanner shows flights for as low as $429 for last-minute travel between Miami and Fortaleza in June. For the rest of the summer, the route offers fares for around $500. For fall travel, tickets from Fort Lauderdale to São Paulo are currently trending under $600 round-trip, while the best fares to Rio de Janeiro are found from Miami with tickets for $600 for travel in October.