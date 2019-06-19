Home to the Amazon rainforest, Carnaval, Iguazu Falls, and over 7,000 miles of coastline, Brazil is high on the bucket list of many Americans — but getting there hasn't always been easy. Before the online visa application was approved in 2017, travelers from the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Canada had to visit a consulate or embassy to secure a visa.

But now, effective June 17, travelers from the four countries no longer need a visa to enter Brazil and can explore the country for up to 90 days without obtaining one.

The shift was prompted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's visit with President Donald Trump in March. The duo released in an official statement stating that "President Bolsonaro announced Brazil's intent to exempt United States citizens from tourist visa requirements, and the Presidents agreed to take the steps necessary to enable Brazil to participate in the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Global Entry Program."

Ahead of the announcement, airlines launched additional routes to Brazil, including new direct flights from Miami and Orlando on GOL, Brazil's largest airline. According to CNN, American Airlines has the highest number of routes from the U.S. to Brazil with direct flights to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and Manaus.