Private Jet With 5 Americans on Board Denied Entry in Italy After EU Travel Ban

Of the 11 passengers, five were U.S. citizens on the flight chartered in Colorado.

Five Americans who chartered a private jet to Italy were denied entry last week because of the current European Union travel ban.

The private jet took off from Colorado and landed in Sardinia’s Cagliari Airport on the morning of July 1 — the same day the EU released their list of "safe" countries their borders would open their borders to.

The passengers were in the airport for 14 hours before reboarding and flying to Birmingham, England, CNN reported. The UK allows American arrivals, but they must self-quarantine for two weeks after landing.

The Americans were traveling with six other people, from New Zealand, the UK, Germany, and Italy. Five of the passengers were children.

A spokesperson for the airport told CNN that authorities tried to “find a solution” for the American travelers but there was no way around the European ban.

Image zoom Nisian Hughes/Getty

Even before the EU enforced the newest iteration of their travel ban on July 1, American travelers were not permitted to visit as the continent had been closed off to all nonessential travel from outside the continent. Only citizens from about a dozen non-European countries were allowed entry to Europe starting July 1 including Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

The list of approved countries will be reviewed every two weeks and the U.S. could gain entry rights as soon as its coronavirus numbers dip below an approved level, according to The New York Times.

Internally, in Europe, residents are now allowed to travel within the Schengen area. The European Union Commission set June 15 as the date to open borders however in countries with higher cases of COVID-19, like Spain, delayed opening to tourists.