Passengers will have the option for pre or post-cruise trips journeying through the Canadian Rockies between Calgary and Vancouver.

Ride the Rocky Mountaineer After Sailing to Alaska With This New Cruise Package

Adventurous vacationers itching for an escape can now combine a classic rail journey with a cruise through the Alaskan wilderness.

Celebrating the inaugural season of its Ocean Victory ship, American Queen Voyages is partnering with the Rocky Mountaineer for pre or post-cruise trips journeying through the Canadian Rockies between Calgary and Vancouver, the cruise company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The add-on option is available on six sailings from May through September.

Referred to as "a magnificent add-on to our new expedition experience," by American Queen Voyage's chief operating officer, Shawn Bierdz, he added the trip pairing will combine "the adventure of expedition cruising in Alaska and the romance of rail travel through the Canadian Rockies."

The Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay Package includes a two-day Rocky Mountaineer train experience, a hotel stay in spectacular locations like Banff, and tours of Vancouver.

Trips will be six days if travelers choose a pre-cruise option, or five days if guests choose a post-cruise option. The pre-cruise package includes an extra hotel night in Calgary as well as a full-day sightseeing tour from Calgary to Banff.

"Rocky Mountaineer journeys are the perfect complement to an Alaska cruise, offering guests views of breathtaking scenery while enjoying delicious cuisine, friendly service, interesting storytelling and the social atmosphere from our luxury glass-dome trains," Jonathan Hope, the managing director of sales of the Rocky Mountaineer, said in the statement.

The train trip would bookend a voyage on the 186-guest Ocean Victory ship, which is going to sail 12 and 13-day journeys through Alaska's Inside Passage, focusing on lesser-traveled sections that larger ships can't access. The ship includes kayaks and zodiacs along with the chance to view marine research up close by California Polytechnic State University students.

Last year, The American Queen Steamboat Company added expedition voyages to Alaska and Central America, consolidating its brands into a new umbrella company, American Queen Voyages.