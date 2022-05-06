The new benefit extends to all American Express card holders, regardless of which card they have.

American Express Will Now Allow Card Holders to Cancel a Flight for Any Reason — What to Know

American Express will now allow customers to cancel a flight for any reason, allowing card holders to book their next trip with a little more peace of mind.

Going forward, travelers who book a flight through the Amex Travel will be able to cancel that flight for any reason and receive up to a 75% reimbursement of the nonrefundable flight costs, according to the credit card company. To take advantage of the new benefit, called "Trip Cancel Guard," travelers must cancel at least two calendar days before their departure date.

The new benefit extends to all American Express card holders, regardless of which card they have, a company spokeswoman told Travel + Leisure.

"People are eager to travel, and as demand increases there is a greater need to plan ahead. At the same time, a level of uncertainty still exists in this [ever changing] travel environment," Audrey Hendley, the president of American Express Travel, said in a statement. "With 'Trip Cancel Guard,' we're continuing to back our customers by giving them the value we know they want, along with the confidence to book flights with the flexibility to cancel for any reason if their plans change."

American Express platinum card on an open map Credit: Courtesy of American Express

Even before offering this new benefit, American Express has always allowed Platinum card holders to cancel a trip due to things like illness or injury. The card also covers trips that are canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Gold card holders are also covered for a trip delay for things like inclement weather and if their passport is lost or stolen.

Recently, American Express increased the annual fee for the Platinum Card to $695, from $550, and included a slew of new travel-related benefits like a $200 hotel credit, a $179 credit to cover a year-long membership in Clear, and free access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world, including more than 40 Centurion Lounges.

For travelers who don't have a credit card that offers trip cancellation, purchasing trip insurance is still a good idea with several policies also offering the chance to cancel for any reason.