American Airlines Extends Ban on Alcohol in the Main Cabin Until 2022

American Airlines won't resume selling alcohol in the main cabin of its planes until at least next year, the carrier confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

The airline, which stopped serving alcohol in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, won't resume until at least Jan. 18, American Airlines wrote in an internal memo that was shared with T+L on Friday. The date aligns with the federal transportation mask mandate, which has also been extended until Jan. 18.

"We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft," the airline wrote. "Early this summer, American extended the suspension of alcohol sales in the Main Cabin through Sept.13, and will continue to pause alcohol service in the Main Cabin until Jan.18. This decision does not change our current service levels."

Beyond the main cabin, American offers alcoholic drinks in first class, according to the airline. American serves non-alcoholic drinks upon request in the main cabin for flights under 250 miles and serves non-alcoholic drinks as well as a complimentary snack on longer flights.

American Airlines also said it was "gaining ground" in its effort to stop "to go" alcoholic drinks at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a request from the Federal Aviation Administration. The request comes as reports of unruly passengers have ballooned this year.

On Thursday, the FAA proposed even more fines against passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total civil penalties in 2021 up to more than $1 million, according to the agency. Since Jan. 1, the FAA said it has received more than 3,800 reports of unruly behavior, the majority of which concern passengers who refuse to comply with the federal mask mandate. In several instances, passengers were fined for allegedly drinking alcohol that was not served by the airline.

American Airlines may be limiting alcohol, but the carrier has also started allowing passengers more entertainment options including access to 30 minutes of TikTok for free while onboard its narrowbody aircraft equipped with Viasat WiFi.