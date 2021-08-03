TikTok Is the Newest Inflight Entertainment Feature on American Airlines

Stay up-to-date on the latest viral dances and cooking trends even while you're 40,000 feet above the ground.

American Airlines is teaming up with social media app TikTok offering passengers free access to the video platform at 40,000 feet.

The announcement comes as excellent news for anyone who's tired of watching movies and would rather fall into short videos from comedians, find travel inspiration, learn workout tricks, bone up on new recipes or relearn everything you thought you knew about normal items. (Or you can always pull a Gen Z and watch TikTok on one screen while viewing a movie on another.)

Passengers traveling on narrowbody aircraft equipped with Viasat WiFi will be able to access 30 minutes of free access to TikTok while onboard. Anything longer and they'll have to purchase internet access.

"Faster Wi-Fi allows us to deliver diverse inflight entertainment options and invest in innovative partnerships with platforms like TikTok," Clarissa Sebastian, American's Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products, said in a statement. "Customers play the lead role in helping us better understand what content they want during their inflight experience and TikTok is one of the platforms they love on the ground, and we're thrilled to work with Viasat to give customers free access to TikTok while they're in the air as well."

American still offers plenty of other inflight entertainment if you prefer long-form content. The airline's inflight library includes more than 600 movies and TV shows that you can stream directly to your own electronic devices. And if you want to use your flight time to learn something new, American also has an inflight entertainment channel with educational content from partners like Rosetta Stone and Skillshare.