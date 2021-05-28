Learn a New Skill or Language From 35,000 Feet Thanks to American Airlines’ New In-flight Program
American Airlines will soon offer more than 150 creative, productivity, or language classes as part of its in-flight entertainment.
2020 gave us all plenty of unexpected time at home. With no events to attend, bars to hop through, or movie theaters to sit in, a lot of people spent their time learning new skills. From the sourdough craze to the global shortage of bikes and roller skates, picking up a new hobby was the thing to do last year.
And now that we're reemerging in the world, finding ways to return to normal and even traveling again, American Airlines is helping its passengers continue their online learning from 35,000 feet in the air.
In addition to the airline's in-flight entertainment library with up to 600 movies and TV shows, starting June 1, 2021, travelers will find a new Lifestyle channel with more than 150 creative, productivity, or language classes courtesy of Rosetta Stone and Skillshare.
"The importance of personal enrichment has grown over the past year, but so have the varying priorities competing for our attention," said Clarissa Sebastian, managing director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products. "We are thrilled to team up with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare to introduce new, interactive ways for our customers to spend their time with us."
So, whether you want to learn a few words in the local language of your destination or need some photography tips to ensure you'll come back with the perfect vacation pictures, you'll find that and more on American Airlines' new Lifestyle channel.
For a glimpse at some of the content that will soon be available to all American Airlines' passengers, check out these Rosetta Stone videos, where you'll learn to count in French, say hello in Italian, and order coffee in Spanish. You can also get a sneak peek at Skillshare's content, with mini classes on writing for self-discovery, sketching your own colorful travel map, and the art of keeping a plant as a method of uplifting your life.
