American Airlines partnered with the Red Cross following the devastating winter weather that has hit Texas.

American Airlines Customers Can Now Donate to the Red Cross to Help Winter Storm Victims in Texas — and Earn Miles in the Process

American Airlines partnered with the Red Cross as widespread power outages and frigid temperatures continue to plague Texas following record-breaking winter weather.

The airline activated its disaster response giving platform on Thursday to help those affected by the devastating winter storms Uri and Viola and in need of essentials like water.

"American is a long-standing national partner of the Red Cross, which has fully activated its resources to aid winter storm victims struggling without power or water," American Airlines said in a statement. "Monetary donations are the best way to assist those currently in need to help provide shelter, food, relief supplies and health services through trained Red Cross personnel who are on the ground in impacted areas."

Additionally, American Airlines said AAdvantage members would earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation through Feb. 28.

People can donate online, by mail, or by phone, and can choose if their donation is directed toward disaster relief, to where it is most needed, or even to their local red cross to help their community.

Winter Storm Uri devastated Texas and surrounding southern states, stretching all the way up to the Midwest. It forced the cancellation of thousands of flights and plunged Texas into darkness, leaving millions without power. In a heroic effort, volunteers had to rescue more than 4,000 cold-stunned sea turtles on South Padre Island.

American Airlines has also issued travel alerts for 60 airports throughout the country affected by the storms. The carrier will waive change fees for all fares on tickets purchased by Feb. 16 for travel through Feb. 20. People must travel by Feb. 25.

Beyond the Red Cross, there are several ways to help people in Texas, including raising money for shelter, much needed food and water, toiletries, and even pet care.