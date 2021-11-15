American Airlines Launches New Class of Cabin Service

The launch of Main Select fares comes after the airline partnered with JetBlue for more flight itineraries and perks for passengers.

American Airlines is launching a new class of cabin service with offerings that fit right in between its hourly shuttle flights and business class.

American Airlines' new Main Select fares bring the kind of perks you typically need status to earn. According to the airline's recent announcement, these fares are fully refundable, offer free same-day flight changes, and allow passengers to choose from any available seat in the main cabin, including those that come with extra legroom and complimentary drinks.

Passengers also will be able to make their seat selections when booking their flights and get priority boarding and priority check-in, making it easier to speed through increasingly crowded airports.

The fare is aimed at business travelers and will only be available on certain routes like those passing through New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Boston. They're set to go on sale beginning next year as American Airlines retires its Northeast shuttle services. Those shuttle flights used to depart key airports in the northeast every hour and allow passengers to check-in as little as 20-minutes before their flights.

American and JetBlue planes Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We are revamping the high-frequency travel experience to meet the needs of today's business customers," American Airlines Chief Revenue Office Vasu Raja said. "That means creating an easy and seamless travel experience that has the amenities they want, the flexibility they need and a network that offers access to any destination they want to go."

Meanwhile, it's becoming easier to pair American and JetBlue flight itineraries and collect rewards along the way. Jetblue and American Airlines launched a partnership earlier this year, paving the way for the airlines to sell one another's flights and for passengers to receive elite benefits on both carriers.

Beginning in December, it also will become more comfortable to catch naps on transcontinental flights from New York and Boston. Beginning in December, American and JetBlue plan to offer lie-flat seat options on all transcontinental routes from the hubs.