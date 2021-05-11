American Airlines' Amenity Kits Just Got an Incredibly Trendy Upgrade

The amenity kits — that come in a Shinola pouch — are now available on flights between the U.S. and London.

A premium class ticket on American Airlines is about to come with some must-have products of the moment.

This week, the airline introduced its new amenity kits, featuring products from Detroit-based leather and watch brand Shinola and Brooklyn-based perfume brand D.S. & Durga.

Passengers with first, business, and premium economy class tickets to London will receive zipper pouches by Shinola — perfect for future travel — along with lip balms and lotions from Brooklyn-based D.S. & Durga and more.

"American often seeks brands that are rooted in creativity, especially those that celebrate travel before, during and after the actual journey," Clarissa Sebastian, the airline's managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products, said in a statement. "D.S. & Durga and Shinola underscore what we value in our partners at American — the ability to inspire connection with people or places that matter and experiences that enrich us."

American Airlines amenity kit Credit: Courtesy of American Airlines

The products are scented with two of the perfume brand's bestselling fragrances, Rose Atlantic and Radio Bombay (inspired by the smells of the New England Coast and India, respectively).

Amenity kits will also include typical products like an eye mask and ear plugs.

All products included in the new amenity kits have been sustainably packaged.

The amenity kits are now available on flights to Heathrow from Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, and Seattle. The kits will appear on other long-haul international and transcontinental flights over the course of the summer.

In addition to the kits, Shinola has also manufactured a limited series of 1,000 desk clocks, made from the original metal of American's now-retired McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft. The dials of the clocks feature small markings from the aircraft's years of service. Options are available to purchase with or without the vintage American Airlines logo for $395.

American Airlines Shinola Clock Credit: Courtesy of American Airlines

The partnership will also continue into more American Airlines spaces this summer, with Shinola clocks set to adorn the walls of select Admirals Club lounges.