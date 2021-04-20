American Airlines Is Bringing Back Beverage Service This Summer

Full beverage service will soon be returning to the skies for American Airlines customers.

Passengers in American Airlines' premium cabins will see full beverage service return May 1 while beverage service in the main cabin will resume a month later on June 1.

"American's reintroduction of beverage service is a careful and informed process to ensure everyone on board feels safe and comfortable," Brady Byrnes, the airline's vice president of flight service, said in a press release on Monday. "We worked closely with the union that represents our flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, and medical experts on this process. Through our partnership, we collectively determined that the timing is right to bring back this service, and we can do so while continuing to give customers peace of mind."

In premium cabins, full complimentary beverage service will include alcohol, canned drinks, juice and water. Passengers in the main cabin, on flights longer than 2,200 miles (about four hours in length), are also served full beverage service.

When the program expands to all domestic flights on June 1, passengers will be able to choose from canned drinks, juice, and water. Alcoholic beverage options, as well as the airline's buy-on-board food program, will be reintroduced later this summer.

Feedback from both flight attendants and customers will be used to adapt the approach for reintroducing food and beverage programs back into airplane cabins over the coming months.

As the airline adapts its pandemic operations, some rules will remain in place. Face coverings are still mandatory aboard all American Airlines flights and can only be removed for eating or drinking.

Delta Air Lines resumed its snack and beverage service in the main class cabin last week. Services will extend over the coming months.

