American Airlines Becomes Latest Carrier to Preemptively Cut Fall Flights

Customers who are affected will be contacted and offered alternative travel options or can request a full refund.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
An American Airlines 737 in flight
Photo: Courtesy of American Airlines

American Airlines became the latest carrier to preemptively cut flights for the fall amid continued widespread cancellations for the airline industry.

The carrier canceled about 2% of its September schedule and 4.6% of its October flights, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

"American has taken steps to size our airline for the resources we have available and to build additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule," an American Airlines spokesperson told T+L on Friday. "Last month, American took proactive steps to add resiliency into our schedule by reducing overall September system capacity. These adjustments were made in markets with multiple frequencies — with the goal of moving customers to different flights. Then, last weekend, American made proactive adjustments to our October schedule. These changes are similar to other adjustments made in recent months as customers return to travel and the destinations most meaningful to them."

The airline noted it will still average more than 5,400 peak daily departures in the fall.

The spokesperson said customers who are affected by the cuts will be contacted and offered alternative travel options or can request a full refund.

The cuts come weeks after United Airlines took similar steps, cutting flights to Flagstaff, Ariz., and to Texarkana, Ark., in September and October, as well as ending its Los Angeles to San Diego route on Oct. 30.

It's been a summer of headaches for airlines across the world, with U.S. carriers generally blaming the cancellations on a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages. On Friday alone, more than 800 flights had already been canceled and more than 2,100 flights delayed as problems continued to pile up, according to FlightAware. That followed more than 1,200 cancellations on Thursday.

This week, the Department of Transportation proposed a rule change that would require airlines to issue a refund if a domestic flight is delayed by more than three hours.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spring break passengers wait in a TSA security line at Orlando International Airport
U.S. Airlines Just Canceled Nearly 2,000 Flights — What to Know
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
Duesseldorf airport
Lufthansa Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights Amid Strike at German Airports
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
A United Airlines 737-MAX 9 Livery plane in flight
United Airlines and Air Canada Are Making It Easier to Connect Between the U.S. And Canada
Florida, Miami International Airport, flight information display system electronic board, departures
Department of Transportation Proposes Airline Refund Rule That Could Mean More Money in Travelers' Pockets — What to Know
Aerial view of DFW Airport.
Over 2,000 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled Heading Into the Weekend — With More to Come
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Tuesday in Aftermath of Busy Holiday Weekend
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
Google Data Shows Search Spike for Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Widespread Issues
A dog in a travel carrier sits on a chair
This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets in Cargo to Alleviate Flight Delays, Baggage Issues
Delta A321 interior
Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-200 aircraft as seen on final approach landing at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport
JetBlue Is Cutting Portion of Summer Flight Schedule Following Mass Cancellations
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Friday Harbor and Downtown area in San Juan Islands
This Stunning Pacific Northwest Destination Is Home to Idyllic Islands, Epic Whale-watching Tours, and Rustic Lodges
Crowds of travelers waiting for Security check, LaGuardia Airport, New York
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Monday As Weekend Travel Woes Continue