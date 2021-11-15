American Airlines Is Cutting 27 Routes in January — Here's What to Know

American Airlines made plans to cut dozens of routes throughout its network this week, including many that fly out of New York, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

The carrier will slash 27 different routes both domestic and internationally, starting in January 2022. Of those, 18 pass through either John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport.

"Over the weekend, American optimized its flying schedule to better connect customers with the destinations most important to them," an American Airlines spokesman told T+L. "Part of that process resulted in the winding down of a handful of routes, including our dedicated shuttle service. We're proactively reaching out to customers affected by these changes to offer alternate travel arrangements."

Additional flights that have been cut include JFK to San Antonio, which will go into effect on Jan. 4, as well as JFK to Costa Rica, Montreal, and Toronto.

From LaGuardia, the airline will cut summer and spring flights to Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, Myrtle Beach, Asheville, Savannah, Pensacola, and Traverse City. Additionally, American Airlines will stop serving several spots from LaGuardia in January, including Boston, Charleston, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

Beyond New York, the carrier is cutting several routes, including from Charlotte to Toledo, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Charlottesville, Philadelphia to Baltimore/Washington, and Phoenix to Vancouver.

The decision to cut routes comes after the airline launched a new class of cabin service, Main Select. The fares are fully refundable, offer free same-day flight changes, and allow passengers to choose any available seat in the main cabin (including those that come with extra legroom and complimentary drinks).

The new fare class will only be available on certain routes like those passing through New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles.

It also comes on the heels of American's new partnership with JetBlue, which was introduced earlier this year.